Fire put out on Nigerian oil storage ship: government

Lagos, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A blaze caused by an explosion on an oil storage and production vessel off Nigeria's southern Delta state has been brought under control, an agency of the ministry of environment said Friday.

"The fire was stopped last night," Idris Musa, director of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency told AFP by phone, adding an investigation team was scheduled to deploy to the scene over the weekend.