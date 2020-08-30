UrduPoint.com
Fire Rages Near Greek Archaeological Site Of Mycenae

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Fire rages near Greek archaeological site of Mycenae

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A wildfire raged near the ruins of the Bronze Age site of Mycenae in Greece on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of visitors to the archeological site.

The fire started near the tomb of Agamemnon, the king of Mycenae who was killed during the Trojan War, according to local media.

The flames licked the ruins but the fire department insisted there was no danger to the site's museum.

The fire went through "a section of the archaeological site and burnt some dry grass without menacing the museum", the commander of the southern Peloponnese region's fire brigade, Thanassis Koliviras told Athens news Agency.

Firefighting efforts were being supported by four planes and two helicopters.

In the second millennium BC Mycenae was one of the major centres of civilisation in the Mediterranean.

Greece annually grapples with wildfires during the dry summer season, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thirteen years ago, fire threatened the temples and stadiums of ancient Olympia, birthplace of the modern Olympic Games.

Firefighters were able to save the site on the Peloponnese and no serious damage occurred.

