Fired Up Jamieson Bags Three In Impressive New Zealand Start

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Fired up Jamieson bags three in impressive New Zealand start

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Kyle Jamieson bagged three wickets, including two in three balls, as New Zealand took control in the first session of the second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

After a disciplined partnership between Azhar Ali and Abid Ali had revived Pakistan from an early setback, Jamieson's triple strike reduced the tourists to 88 for four at lunch.

Azar Ali was not out 52, his 32nd Test half century, with Mohammad Rizwan yet to score while Jamieson had three for 26 off eight overs.

When New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss his response was "bowl, obviously" when asked what he wanted to do on the green Hagley Oval surface.

The decision was vindicated when Tim Southee trapped Shan Masood directly in front with a toe-crushing yorker in the third over.

But it was to be another 16 overs and 62 runs before Pakistan lost their second wicket.

Nicks that were caught behind the stumps in the first Test went wide of the cordon as Abid and Azhar Ali set about rebuilding the innings.

But, on the final ball of Jamieson's fifth over, Abid Ali went for 25 when a lighter edge was held by Southee at second slip.

Two balls into his next over Jamieson had Haris Sohail caught in the gully by Henry Nicholls for one and in his following over he had Fawad Alam caught behind for two.

