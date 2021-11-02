UrduPoint.com

Firefighter Sick Leave Spikes As NY Vaccine Mandate Kicks In

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Firefighter sick leave spikes as NY vaccine mandate kicks in

New York, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The number of New York firefighters requesting sick leave has surged in recent days in what officials said Monday was a protest against the city's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, though they added that all the firehouses remained open.

The mandate for all the city's roughly 378,000 employees kicked in Monday, and those who still refuse to be inoculated risk being put on unpaid leave.

They no longer have the option of providing a negative test instead, but medical and religious exemptions will be allowed.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said some 9,000 workers city-wide were going on unpaid leave, while 12,000 had applied for exemptions.

But around 2,300 firefighters have asked for sick leave, officials said, giving them a loophole.

"Since the mandate was issued our medical leave spiked up, and we know that's related to protest against the mandate, that's obvious," New York City fire commissioner Daniel Nigro told a City Hall press briefing.

"Generally 200 people come in to our medical office every day, this past week it has been 700 hundred a day, the majority of them are unvaccinated," he said, adding: "This is completely unacceptable.

" But, he said, no firehouses are closed. Some units are understaffed, but that "understaffing could end immediately if members stop going sick when they weren't sick." The main New York firefighters' union posted photos on Twitter of firefighters "told to go home" because they did not comply with the vaccination requirement.

The vaccination rate reached 80 percent on Sunday among the city's 17,000 firefighters, compared with 60 percent on October 19.

That is still one of the lowest figures among the city's services -- 96 percent of teachers and 84 percent of police have complied, with the mandate so far running smoothly.

"We're not seeing disruptions in any city services," de Blasio said.

New York City was one of the first epicenters of the coronavirus in the United States, with thousands killed in the early days of the pandemic last year.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Twitter York New York United States October Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2021

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

9 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

9 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

9 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.