UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firefighters Battle Southern California Blazes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

Firefighters battle southern California blazes

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Firefighters battled to contain wildfires in southern California on Saturday after about 100,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes.

The area was under a red flag warning of critical fire danger -- strong winds and very low humidity, the National Weather Service said.

The so-called Saddleridge fire that burned through the San Fernando Valley area of greater Los Angeles was the strongest of several across southern California.

By Saturday, it had consumed 7,551 acres (3,056 hectares) about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, fire officials said, adding that the blaze was about 19 percent contained.

Some residents were allowed to return to their homes on Saturday as a forecast of cooler temperatures and lighter winds improved the outlook.

"We are prepared for any flare-ups as they occur," Los Angeles Fire captain Branden Silverman told local media on Saturday.

One man in his 50s died of a heart attack as he struggled to save his home, fire officials said.

- Air pollution - Part of Los Angeles County was blanketed with smoke from the fire, prompting an advisory from air quality officials about unhealthy conditions.

The fire broke out Thursday night and quickly grew out of control for unknown reasons in the city of Sylmar, driven by low humidity and gusts known as the Santa Ana winds.

About 1,000 firefighters, backed by water-dropping helicopters and planes releasing fire retardants, had fought the blaze that forced the shutdown of several major highways.

The metro line in the area was also closed as were schools and businesses.

Some 200 firefighters battled several other blazes in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, including one that tore through a trailer park and was started by burning trash.

That blaze destroyed 76 homes and buildings and killed an 89-year-old woman who was unable to escape the flames.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of several hundred homes in the area.

The wildfires in the south of the state erupted as California's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), implemented rolling power blackouts that affected some two million people in northern California.

The shutoffs were designed to reduce the threat of wildfire that can be sparked by lines downed in heavy winds.

Last November, PG&E's faulty power lines were determined to have sparked the deadliest wildfire in the state's modern history, which killed 86 and destroyed the town of Paradise.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Fire Metro Died Santa Ana San Fernando Los Angeles Man Riverside November Women Gas Media From Million

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

9 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

9 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

9 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

9 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

9 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.