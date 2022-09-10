UrduPoint.com

Firefighters Brace For Mudslides As Storm Moves Into California

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Firefighters brace for mudslides as storm moves into California

Hemet, United States, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Firefighters battling a growing blaze outside Los Angeles were bracing Friday for mudslides and flooding as a storm barrels into burn areas.

The remnants of a hurricane that hit Mexico were bringing strong winds that are likely to fan the Fairview fire, prompting wider evacuation orders.

The 27,000-acre (10,000-hectare) fire, which erupted on Monday at the midpoint of a ferocious heat wave, is continuing to spread, buffeted by "extreme downslope winds" from nearby mountains, fire officials said.

"I have not seen a fire burn like this in Riverside County in my career," said Cal Fire division chief John Crater.

"It's a very stubborn fire. It's doing things that we just haven't seen." An already widespread evacuation zone was expanded to cover more than 20,000 people as emergency managers tried to out-flank the fire and get ahead of the winds.

"Winds will increase from the east... Ember cast will dramatically increase as the strong 40+ mph (65+ kph) winds enter the area," Cal Fire warned.

"Long range spotting over a mile will be possible with Probability of Ignition at 85 percent." "Ember cast" and "spotting" refer to burning materials jumping from the main fire and settling elsewhere, igniting and spreading the blaze.

Sheriff's deputies were going door to door to urge residents to get out of harm's way.

At least two people have already died in the blaze, apparently trapped by fast-moving flames as they tried to flee.

Further north, the Mosquito fire was raging out of control outside Sacramento, and had already torched 30,000 acres.

Firefighters said they did not have control of any of the perimeter of the blaze, which they believe has already damaged or destroyed a number of buildings.

"The fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult," Cal Fire said in an operational update.

