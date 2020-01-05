UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firefighters Hit Out At Aussie PM Over Bushfire Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Firefighters hit out at Aussie PM over bushfire response

Batemans Bay, Australia, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Australian firefighters -- from top brass to weary volunteers -- hit out Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handling of the bushfire crisis Sunday, as strains from the months-long fight began to show.

Firefighter Paul Parker, 57, whose sweary television tirade against Morrison has gone viral Down Under, told AFP he was "absolutely appalled" by the government in Canberra and "particularly Scott Morrison".

Parker slammed Morrison's assertion that thousands of exhausted volunteer firefighters wanted to be there, in language showing how raw emotions have become.

"You're a dick mate -- if you were ever in the field to see what we go through, you've got no idea, man. Government's got no idea." He said firefighters were "putting their lives at risk" to tackle the blazes. At least three firefighters have died in the field since the crisis began in September.

"That's how much we enjoy it mate -- putting our lives at risk. I do it for my local community, I do it for the township of Nelligen, and the people of Australia.

"That's what I do it for. I don't do it for you Scott Morrison, I don't do it for any of you pricks in government.

" The head of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service also lashed out Sunday, saying it was "very disappointing" he heard through the media about Morrison's decision to call up 3,000 military reservists to help his forces.

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told 2GB radio that Morrison had shown a lack of "fundamental professional courtesy" during a "very busy day" saying the episode was "not good enough".

Earlier this week a firefighter in the field had refused to shake Morrison's hand when approached.

Despite the snubs and vocal criticism of Morrison, there are a range of political views among the corps of firefighters that is tens-of-thousands strong.

The Prime Minister brushed off that and other criticism Sunday.

"There has been plenty of criticism, I've had the benefit of a lot of analysis on a lot of issues. But I can't be distracted by that. The public, I know are not distracted by that," he claimed.

"There has been a lot of blame being thrown around. Now is a time to focus on the response that is being made.

"Plenty of people have blamed me, people have blamed the Greens, people have blamed... who knows?... it doesn't help anybody at this time."

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Australia Died Canberra Man Wales September Sunday Media TV From Government Top

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

9 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

9 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

9 hours ago

Senior service as Broad, Anderson give England edg ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Rockets Fired at Balad Military Base Hosting US Fo ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.