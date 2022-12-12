Firefighters in German capital protest over working conditions

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Firefighters in Germany's capital protested Sunday for improved working conditions, local media reported.

The Berlin fire brigade is struggling with constantly increasing numbers of operations, a lack of sufficient staff and a growing burden on each individual colleague, said Erik Herbote, chairman of the firefighters' BerlinBrennt initiative, according to the RTL news outlet.

This leads to an increase in sick leave, which exacerbates the problem, said Herbote.

The rescue service, which is constantly in a state of emergency, is particularly affected, he added.

The situation also has an impact on fire protection if firefighters have to control rescue vehicles instead of fire engines, he said, adding the Berlin State Senate should address the issue immediately.