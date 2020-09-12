Firefighters put out Beirut blaze but anger smoulders

Beirut, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Lebanese firefighters on Friday put out a blaze at Beirut port that brought back the trauma of last month's deadly dockside explosion and destroyed badly needed food aid.

Fire crews hosed down the last smouldering embers of the fire that swept through already damaged warehouses on Thursday, AFP correspondents reported.

But popular anger at the authorities' failure to provide public safety, even in the heart of the capital, was rekindled by the new blaze.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon as workers were carrying out repair work on some of the warehouses still standing after last month's explosion.

Sparks from a power saw being used in the repairs were the likely cause of the blaze, according to the government's preliminary findings.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said one of the warehouses contained precious food aid for tens of thousands of needy families in Lebanon and in neighbouring Syria.

It said it had been working on moving the supplies out of the damaged warehouse ever since the August 4 blast but the operation had still been ongoing when the fire hit.

"Due to the rubble present and the danger involved, it is not possible to confirm the level of loss incurred at this time," an ICRC statement said.

"The explosion and the fire will no doubt have an impact on the ICRC's humanitarian aid whether in Lebanon or Syria." The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, which had been left unsupervised in a port warehouse for years, reignited anti-government protests which had died down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The army said late Friday it had located chemical substances in another warehouse, and had transported them away to "where they would not be a danger to public health and safety".

Last week the army said it had removed and destroyed more than four tonnes of ammonium nitrate found there, and a judicial source has said three current and former custom officials are being prosecuted in the case.