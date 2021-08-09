Firefighters try to stop Greek island blaze from reaching forest

(@FahadShabbir)

Pefki, Greece, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Firefighters battled heat and suffocating smoke for a seventh consecutive day Monday on the Greek island of Evia, swept by the most destructive of the wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands to flee.

Greece and neighbouring Turkey have been battling devastating blazes for nearly two weeks as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades.

The wildfires continue as an alarming UN climate report warned that the planet is warming faster than previously estimated.

Two people have been confirmed dead in Greece and eight in Turkey, while dozens have been hospitalised.

While most of the fires that have blazed elsewhere in Greece for nearly two weeks have stabilised or receded, the ones on rugged and forested Evia -- Greece's second largest island after Crete -- were the most worrying, creating apocalyptic scenes.