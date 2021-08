Athens, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A firefighting aircraft crashed in Greece on Sunday, but there were no casualties, the fire brigade told AFP.

The Pezetel aircraft crashed while tackling a blaze at the Ionian island of Zakynthos, in Western Greece. The pilot is safe and sound and was helped by other firefighters, the ANA news agency reported.