Firefighting Helicopter Crashes In Southern California

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Firefighting helicopter crashes in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:A firefighting helicopter crashed Sunday night while battling a brush fire in Southern California, killing one or more, the authorities said.

The crash occurred in Cabazon, an unincorporated community in Riverside County, which is about 140 km east of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said the crash resulted in one or more fatalities but there was no immediate word on how many crew members were aboard the chopper or if any survived, reported the West Coast flagship station of the ABC television network.

