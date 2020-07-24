UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fires Triple In Brazil's Pantanal Wetlands In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Fires triple in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands in 2020

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of forest fires in the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetlands, has nearly tripled in 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to satellite data released Thursday.

Brazil's national space agency, INPE, identified 3,506 fires from January 1 to July 22 in the Pantanal, a 192 percent increase from 2019 and the most for the period since records began in 1998.

The trend is all the more troubling given that 2019 already saw a six-fold increase in fires in the region across the full year.

The space agency's map of the Pantanal currently shows a rash of red dots representing fires.

The Pantanal, which stretches from Brazil into Paraguay and Bolivia, is home to an immense wealth of biodiversity.

It sits at the southern edge of the Amazon rainforest, which has also been hit hard by fires so far this year.

Last month was the worst June for forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon in 13 years, with 2,248 of them.

Environmentalists accuse Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right climate change skeptic, of attacking the country's vital natural resources with policies promoting agriculture and mining on protected lands.

Related Topics

World Agriculture Same Brazil Bolivia Paraguay January June July 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

7 hours ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

8 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

8 hours ago

Dalic to stay on as Croatia coach for 2022 World C ..

7 hours ago

US Tries to Push Competitors, Including Huawei, Fr ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.