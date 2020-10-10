UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firmino Brace Helps Brazil Hammer Bolivia In WC Qualifier

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Firmino brace helps Brazil hammer Bolivia in WC qualifier

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored a brace as Brazil romped to a 5-0 victory over Bolivia in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos also got on the scoresheet while star forward Neymar set up two goals in a totally one-sided encounter that sent Brazil top of the South American qualifying table.

In a Corinthians Arena deserted due to Covid-19 restrictions, Bolivia showed almost no ambition as Brazil dominated throughout, with PSG's Neymar starting after overcoming a back problem.

Inside the first minute, winger Everton volleyed wide from inside the six-yard box and three minutes later his cross was headed off-target by Marquinhos from a similar position.

Bolivia couldn't get out of their half, or on the ball, as Coutinho and Everton created a slew of chances down Brazil's left.

The pressure told on 16 minutes as Marquinhos headed home from an identical position to his earlier chance as full-back Danilo swung over a cross from the right following a short corner.

Even a first half downpour couldn't dampen Brazil's thrust as Coutinho forced a diving one-handed save from goalkeeper Carlos Lampe with a deflected shot.

At times it looked like a handball game with Brazil camped on the edge of Bolivia's box, and the visitors keeping 10 men behind the ball at all times.

But on the half hour, left-back Renan Lodi got in behind the defence and his cross from the left was turned home from barely a yard out by Firmino.

Lampe made a fine one-handed save from a Casemiro free-kick and then smothered a close range finish by Neymar.

By the end of the first half, Bolivia had had less than 20 percent possession and their only shot at goal was a free-kick from 40 yards by Fernando Salidas that didn't even beat the wall.

If there were still any doubts Brazil would stroll to victory, they were dispelled three minutes into the second period when a sublime pass from Neymar presented Firmino with a tap-in from six yards.

On 65 minutes, a cross from Coutinho flew into the net off the unlucky Jose Carrasco's chest.

Coutinho then got on the scoresheet heading home a cross from Neymar from six yards.

Neymar's attempts to join retired great Ronaldo as Brazil's second highest scorer of all time were frustrated by an offside flag and an injury time save by Lampe.

In the night's other match, Atalanta pair Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel fired Colombia to a 3-0 win over Venezuela.

Zapata slid in a Juan Cuadrado cross from inside the six-yard box on 16 minutes and a brace from Muriel had settled the match by half-time.

Related Topics

World Fine Liverpool Brazil Bolivia Colombia Venezuela All From Top PSG Corinthians

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

8 hours ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

9 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

9 hours ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

9 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.