First 3 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan has its first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and all the cases are imported, Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said Wednesday.

The three Kyrgyz men are residents of the Suzak region of the Jalal-Abad Oblast who returned home after performing a minor hajj in Saudi Arabia, Cholponbaev said in a briefing.

"Upon arrival, they were placed in home quarantine and doctors visited their homes daily. Samples were taken from eight people, but confirmed by three men," Cholponbaev said. "Their condition is satisfactory. They are in the infectious diseases hospital of the region."Cholponbaev added that there were a total of 135 people on the plane with which the three patients flew and 90 of them are currently isolated and placed on observation.

"Measures are being taken to limit the spread of coronavirus throughout the country. There are no grounds for panic," the minister said.