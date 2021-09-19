First all-civilian orbital mission returns to Earth: SpaceX

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, a live video feed showed, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board.

The splashdown took place on time, just after 7:00 pm (2300 GMT). Four large parachutes slowed the capsule's descent before it landed in the water, where SpaceX boats immediately headed to retrieve it.