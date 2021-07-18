UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Athletes Positive For Covid-19 In Tokyo Olympic Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

First athletes positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Two athletes have become the first to test positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said on Sunday, just days before the pandemic-delayed Games open.

The cases will heighten concerns over the Olympics, which are facing opposition in Japan over fears they will bring new cases to a country already battling a surge in infections.

A daily tally of new cases revealed two athletes tested positive in the Village and one elsewhere. They come a day after an unidentified person, who was not a competitor, became the first case in the Village.

The Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak when the 2020 Games, delayed last year over the pandemic, finally get underway.

The Tokyo Olympics, which will be held largely behind closed doors to prevent infections, are unpopular in Japan where opinion polls have consistently demonstrated a lack of support.

On Saturday, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach appealed for Japanese fans to get behind the Games, saying he was "very well aware of the scepticism" surrounding the event.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Sunday 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

8 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

8 hours ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

9 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

9 hours ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.