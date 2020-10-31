UrduPoint.com
First Basic Computer Course Completes At 'Pehli Kiran Centre'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

First basic computer course completes at 'Pehli Kiran Centre'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The first basic computer course has successfully been completed at the 'Pehli Kiran Computer Training Centre,' an initiative of the Jamshed Akhtar Qureshi (JAQ) Education Trust.

The trust had launched its first 'Pehli Kiran Computer Training Centre,' under the government computer literacy programme to equip the younger generation with the skills needed in contemporary world, a news release said here on Saturday.

The center was setup with the cooperation of Seema Tauseef, Women Program Officer, Chief Commissioner Office, Islamabad.

A formal ceremony on successful completion of the first basic computer course was held recently, ensuring all the necessary SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Pehli Kiran Schools (PKS), an initiative of the JAQ Education Trust, provides quality Primary education to out-of-school children, especially girls in the most marginalized, excluded and un-served communities to help them become productive members of society.

"Since 2018, we have been expanding our PKS program for greater impact. This includes upgrading to middle school for girls, and introducing a youth program, focusing on ways to improve their skills towards enhanced livelihood opportunities," Seema Tauseef said.

