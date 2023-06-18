First batch of Yemeni pilgrims arrives in Jeddah

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The first batch of pilgrims from the Republic of Yemen, consisting of 270 pilgrims, arrived yesterday at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah to perform the Hajj rituals of 1444 AH.

They were received upon arrival by the Yemeni Vice Consul Ahmed Al-Saadi and several officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Yemeni pilgrims praised the facilities and services provided by the government of Saudi Arabia to help pilgrims perform their Hajj rituals with ease and comfort.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last week that it will facilitate the arrival of Yemeni pilgrims for this year's Hajj season and Umrah rituals from Sanaa International Airport to KAIA airport in Jeddah, just like it facilitates their arrival through land crossings.

This reflects the Kingdom's keenness to facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah rituals for pilgrims and visitors from all Arab and Islamic countries.