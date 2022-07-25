first Beijing Culture Forum kicks off

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) --:The inaugural Beijing Culture Forum kicked off in the Chinese capital on Monday, with the theme "Inheritance, Innovation and Mutual Learning." Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

Addressing the event, Huang stressed the importance of transforming the forum into a first-class platform for promoting cultural development and innovation, and shaping it into a cultural brand with Chinese allure and global influence.

Noting the historic achievements and changes made in the cultural sphere since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Huang called for more efforts to strengthen the confidence in Chinese culture, meet the intellectual and cultural needs of the people, and deepen dialogues among civilizations.