First Biden Cabinet Appointments Coming On Tuesday: Top Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

First Biden cabinet appointments coming on Tuesday: Top advisor

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden will name on Tuesday the first picks to be part of his administration, his chief of staff said Sunday, declining to say what positions will be announced.

"You are going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet picks on Tuesday of this week," Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC. "You'll have to wait for president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday."

