First Bodies Of UK Truck Victims Arrive In Vietnam For Burial

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam for burial

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The first remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam early Wednesday, capping a weeks-long wait by families eager to bury their loved ones.

Sixteen bodies arrived on a Vietnam Airlines commercial flight from London to Hanoi, where they were met at the airport by waiting ambulances and security personnel.

They were quickly shuttled away en route to their home provinces in central Vietnam, where relatives anxiously awaited their arrival.

"We have been waiting for this moment for very long time. We will organise the funeral as soon as he's returned," said Vo Van Binh, whose son Vo Van Linh was among the victims.

"We are very sad but happy as finally my son is back," he told AFP from central Ha Tinh province, where the family had gathered awaiting the arrival of Linh's body.

An airport security source earlier confirmed that 16 bodies had arrived on the flight and would be transferred to local authorities.

All 16 were from three provinces in central Vietnam -- Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh -- according to an official letter seen by AFP confirming the repatriation plans.

The other remains are expected to arrive in the coming days, though officials have not announced the schedule.

The bodies of 31 men and eight women were discovered in a refrigerated lorry in an industrial state in Essex, east of London, on October 23.

Police initially identified the victims as Chinese but families in Vietnam later came forward with fears their relatives were on the truck.

They have been suspended in grief for weeks waiting for their relatives' return, and many have taken out hefty loans from the government to cover the cost of repatriation.

Families were given two options for repatriation: $1,774 to bring back ashes, or $2,858 for the cost of a coffin carrying the body.

