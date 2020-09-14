UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Bodies Recovered At DRCongo Mine Accident Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

First bodies recovered at DRCongo mine accident site

Bukavu, DR Congo, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Emergency workers on Sunday recovered the first bodies of miners who perished in a disaster at a makeshift goldmine in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, witnesses told AFP.

"We have just found 14 bodies," said Alexandre Bundya, the mayor of nearby Kamituga, a mining town in South Kivu province.

The governor of the province has said that 50 miners had died, caught underground when heavy rains flooded their mine on Friday.

Bundya said he did not know how many miners were working at the time of the flooding, but that 19 families were searching for missing loved ones.

For a second day running, hundreds of people gathered at the site as emergency workers brought the first bodies out and into nearby tents, video footage viewed by AFP showed.

While the emergency workers were working with shovels and their bare hands on Saturday, by Sunday a hydraulic shovel had been brought to the site to help them with their work.

The mine was on a concession held by Kamituga mining, a subsidiary of Canadian gold mining company Banro, Raoul Kitungano, of the Congolese campaign group Justice Pour Tous (Justice for All), told AFP.

Banro announced in September 2019 it was suspending its operations there.

The mine was thus left to the artisanal miners, who earn their living by selling the minerals they manage to dig up themselves to local traders, who sell it on to large foreign companies.

Accidents in DR Congo's makeshift mines are common and often deadly.

In June 2019, at least 39 men died when a copper mine in Kolwezi, in the southeastern Katanga region, partially collapsed.

Because many such mines are in remote areas however, the accidents are under-reported. DR Congo has huge reserves of gold, cobalt, copper and coltan.

It is the world's largest producer of cobalt, crucial for making the batteries used in mobile phones and electric vehicles.

DR Congo's mineral-rich but volatile east faces regular attacks from a plethora of militias and rebel groups which operate freely in the region.

Related Topics

World Governor Mobile Company Vehicles Died Cobalt Kolwezi Congo SITE June September Sunday 2019 Gold All From Rains

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign U ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

2 hours ago

CBUAE Governor stresses importance of adopting eff ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first on Arab, regional level in ICT Ind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.