First C919 Jet Delivered To China Eastern Airlines

December 09, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner.

With registration number B-919A, the aircraft completed its maiden flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport during the delivery process.

The 164-seater aircraft comes with a two-class cabin layout, consisting of business class and economy class.

After delivery, it will undergo more than 100 hours of empty aircraft verification test flights, with stops including Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

The aircraft is expected to be put into commercial use in the spring of 2023.

