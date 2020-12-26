UrduPoint.com
First Confirmed Case In France Of British Virus Variant: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

First confirmed case in France of British virus variant: ministry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The first case of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain has been confirmed in France, the health ministry said on Friday.

The person -- a French citizen living in Britain -- is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home in Tours in central France, the ministry said. The person arrived from London on December 19 and was tested in hospital on December 21.

