Athens, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Greece on Wednesday announced a first coronavirus infection in its largest migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos, where nearly 13,000 asylum seekers live in unsanitary conditions.

"A 40-year-old Somali man has tested positive," a migration ministry source told AFP, adding that the patient is in good health.

More than 12,700 people live in Moria, which has a nominal capacity for fewer than 2,800.

The migration ministry said the camp would be sealed until September 15, withonly "security personnel" granted access after temperature tests.

The Somali is a recognised refugee who had recently returned to the island, even though he had been allowed to permanently relocate to Athens in July, the ministry said in a statement.