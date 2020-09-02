UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Case In Greece's Main Migrant Camp

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

First coronavirus case in Greece's main migrant camp

Athens, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Greece on Wednesday announced a first coronavirus infection in its largest migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos, where nearly 13,000 asylum seekers live in unsanitary conditions.

"A 40-year-old Somali man has tested positive," a migration ministry source told AFP, adding that the patient is in good health.

More than 12,700 people live in Moria, which has a nominal capacity for fewer than 2,800.

The migration ministry said the camp would be sealed until September 15, withonly "security personnel" granted access after temperature tests.

The Somali is a recognised refugee who had recently returned to the island, even though he had been allowed to permanently relocate to Athens in July, the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Athens Man Greece July September Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 minute ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

11 minutes ago

Message of H.E. the Secretary General on the OIC's ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

37 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.