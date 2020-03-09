UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Case In Greek Island Housing Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

First coronavirus case in Greek island housing migrants

Athens, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A 40-year-old woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Lesbos, doctors said Monday, in the first reported case on the Greek island.

Greek authorities have expressed concern over the possibility of the virus spreading on islands such as Lesbos, where thousands of migrants are crammed in overcrowded camps or living rough.

The woman recently travelled to Israel and Egypt and was placed in quarantine on Sunday, the public ERT television reported.

More than 1,700 asylum seekers arrived in Greek islands on the Aegean sea last week, the majority in Lesbos, after Turkey decided to open its borders with Greece to pressure the European Union to implement what it says are unfulfilled pledges under a previous migrant deal.

In Lesbos, more than 19,000 asylum seekers are sheltering in a reception centre at Moria, built to hold about 3,000 people.

Greece's health ministry on Monday reported 11 new coronavirus cases but did not mention Lesbos. A total of 84 cases have been reported in the country.

Most of the new cases in the country involve a group of pilgrims who visited Israel and Egypt at the end of February, travelling in the same bus.

Greece has banned public gatherings, closed several schools and universities and ordered professional sports events to be held behind closed doors for 15 days beginning Monday.

Related Topics

Sports Israel Turkey Egypt European Union Same Greece February Women Sunday TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ECOWAS cancels mediation mission to troubled Guine ..

3 seconds ago

Turkish Forces Neutralize 13 Kurdish Militants in ..

4 seconds ago

Oil Prices Stabilize Amid Hopes of Demand at Lower ..

6 seconds ago

Karachi Press Club Honors its Women Members

8 seconds ago

Nigeria says to cut budget, boost production on oi ..

9 seconds ago

Ex-rival Booker endorses Biden ahead of crucial De ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.