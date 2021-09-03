UrduPoint.com

First Covid Delta Cases Emerge In Poverty-stricken Niger

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

First Covid Delta cases emerge in poverty-stricken Niger

Niamey, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The first cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 have been recorded in the impoverished Sahel state of Niger, which until now has been relatively spared in the pandemic, the authorities said Friday.

Genetic sequencing found six cases of Delta "among the last cases that occurred in August," Health Minister Illiassou Mainassara told AFP.

All the patients "were treated and recovered," he said, but added "serious forms of Covid-19 are more and more widespread."The six cases were in the capital Niamey, the ministry's press office said, adding that efforts to track and trace contacts of the patients were underway.

"These are the first cases of Delta variant recorded in Niger, detected among people who were not vaccinated," it said.

