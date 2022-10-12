First-day show earning of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to be donated to flood victims

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Legend of Maula Jatt is scheduled to be released on Thursday 13th October but the ticket price is higher than usual.

According to a social media report, the ticket price will be raised by Rs. 200 in bigger cities and Rs. 100 in small ones to catch the maximum number of audience.

Filmmaker Nadeem Mandwiwalla, who owns Atrium cinemas in Karachi, says that the ticket price will only be raised for the first 11 days and price will be reverted back to normal later.

Moreover, the makers announced that the revenue generated from the first-day show will be donated to flood victims.

They said that this would be our small donation to catastrophe-people in the country and also decided to give our preview shows earnings to the flood relief fund.