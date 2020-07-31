UrduPoint.com
First Dog To Test Positive For Coronavirus In US Dies: Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 AM

First dog to test positive for coronavirus in US dies: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The first dog to test positive for the coronavirus in the United States has died, National Geographic magazine reported, after struggling with symptoms that may be familiar to many of the virus's human sufferers.

Buddy the seven-year-old German shepherd became sick in April, around the same time his owner Robert Mahoney was recovering from COVID-19, according to the magazine this week.

Buddy seemed to have a stuffed nose and difficulty breathing, and his condition only worsened over the following weeks and months.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

