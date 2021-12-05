UrduPoint.com

First European Film Festival To Be Held On Dec 8

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

First European Film Festival to be held on Dec 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :First European Film Festival in Pakistan would be held from December 8 at five different cities including Islamabad.

In a statement Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) said that the Arts Council is delighted to present First European Film Festival Pakistan 2021 in collaboration with Olomopolo media.

In this regard, the first European Film Festival would be held on December 8 in Islamabad at PNCA. Similarly, the second event would be held at Faisalabad on December 9 at Storia Art Gallery, Peshawar, Sethiyan Di Haveli on December 10, 11 Dec Karachi, District 19, December 11 and Lahore, Olo Junction on December 12. Entry would be free into the festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic would be strictly maintained wearing mask and social distancing.

APP:zkz/778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Film And Movies December Media Event From

Recent Stories

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

23 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

1 hour ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.