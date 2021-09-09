First evacuation flight takes off from Kabul since US troop withdrawal: AFP

Kabul, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Some 200 passengers, including US citizens, took off from Kabul airport on Thursday, on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

AFP correspondents saw the evacuation flight take off for Qatar, the first since a chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a close on August 30.