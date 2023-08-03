First-ever food safety certificates awarded to fishery processing enterprises in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's Fisheries Administration on Thursday awarded the first-ever Cambodia Quality Seal (CQS) certificates to fishery processing enterprises in the Southeast Asian country.

The initial round of CQS certifications was awarded to eight post-harvest fishery enterprises that have demonstrated compliance with the rigorous requirements of the CQS initiative, which was developed in partnership with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Has Sareth, secretary of state for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), said the CQS initiative is the first-ever food safety certification scheme in Cambodia's fisheries sector, aiming to bolster consumer confidence and promote Cambodia's national brand.

"The CQS certification scheme has been further developed as part of the government's effort to promote safe food for everyone and enhance access to export markets," he said at the awarding ceremony.