First FBI, now Justice Department probing Epstein death

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The United States government launched an investigation Saturday into the apparent suicide in his prison cell of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Attorney General Bill Barr said he was "appalled" to hear of the death and had instructed the Department of Justice's inspector general to probe its circumstances. The FBI is also investigating the Epstein's death.