First Flight Of Beneficiaries Of Makkah Route IInitiative From Morocco Arrives In Jeddah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The first flight of beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative from the Kingdom of Morocco arrived yesterday at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

They were received by the Airport Director of Passports Department Major General Suleiman Al-Youssef.

The Makkah Route Initiative facilitates issuing visas electronically and collecting biometric data, carrying out all travel procedures at the airports of the countries of departure, including ensuring that the pilgrims have a clean bill of health, and coding and sorting baggage, according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

