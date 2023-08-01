Open Menu

First Flight Of Visitors Coming To Perform Umrah For This Year 1445AH Arrives In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

JEDDAH, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Passports Department at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has successfully concluded the necessary procedures for the first flight of visitors arriving to perform Umrah in the current year, 1445 AH.

Furthermore, the department has assured its preparedness for the upcoming Umrah season in 1445 AH, ensuring the seamless completion of procedures for visitors arriving through the Kingdom's international air, land, and sea ports.

