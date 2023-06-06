First flowers on Earth most likely pollinated by insects: study

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:A new study conducted by Australian experts has shown that insects were most likely the pollinators when the first flowers bloomed on Earth more than 140 million years ago.

According to a study published in the New Phytologist journal on Monday, most contemporary angiosperms are insect pollinated, but pollination by wind, water or vertebrates occurs in many lineages as well.

To puzzle out which kind of pollination evolved first, researchers from Australia's Botanic Gardens of Sydney, Macquarie University, Western Sydney University, and University of New South Wales collected data on the pollination system of 1,160 species, which can date back to the Cretaceous period from 145 to 66 million years ago.