First German TCM Textbook Series Released In Beijing

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:00 PM

First German TCM textbook series released in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:The first series of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) textbooks in the German language were released at an international forum on the TCM development held in Beijing on Saturday, according to the organizers.

After nearly 10 years of preparation, the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM) compiled and published the textbooks, which covered the core courses of TCM in basic theories, diagnosis and other fields.

As one of the universities that cultivate the most overseas TCM talents, the university has trained nearly 20,000 talents from 94 countries and regions worldwide since its establishment 65 years ago, said Xu Anlong, president of the BUCM.

At present, the international textbooks of TCM are mainly in English, and there is a growing demand for textbooks in other languages in the international market, said Tang Minke, a staff member of the university. The German textbooks lay a foundation for other language versions in the future, he added.

