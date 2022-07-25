UrduPoint.com

First Grain Shipments To Leave Ukraine 'this Week': Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Kyiv expects the first grain deliveries under a UN-brokered deal to leave Ukrainian ports "this week", Ukraine's infrastructure minister said Monday, despite Russian strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa.

"We expect the agreement to start working in the coming days," Oleksandr Kubrakov, who led Ukraine's delegation at grain talks in Turkey, told a press conference.

"We are preparing for everything to start this week," he added.

Kubrakov also highlighted the importance of security following a strike on the port of Odessa, one of the three export hubs designated in the agreement.

"Our position is very simple. We signed an agreement with the UN and Turkey. If the sides guarantee security, the agreement will work. If they do not, it will not work," Kubrakov said.

