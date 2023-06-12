UrduPoint.com

First Group Of Mauritanian Pilgrims Leaves Nouakchott To Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

First group of Mauritanian pilgrims leaves Nouakchott to Saudi Arabia

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Today, the first batch of Mauritanian pilgrims departed from Nouakchott International Airport, embarking on their journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj for the year 1444 AH.

The Mauritanian Minister of Islamic Affairs and Traditional education, Dah Ould Sidi Ould Amar Taleb, personally bid farewell to the first group of 420 Mauritanian pilgrims.

