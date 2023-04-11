First group of Pakistani tourists enters China through Khunjerab Pass

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The first group of Pakistani tourists have entered China through Khunjerab Pass, a major land route at the China-Pakistan border.

As many as five Pakistani tourists crossed into the Chinese territory after completing border and immigration checks a few days ago,China Radio International (CRI) reported.

The pass connecting Gilgit Baltistan and China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region officially resumed the entry and exit of passengers this week after a closure of three years in wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

The port authorities on the Chinese side have completed all necessary measures regarding Covid-19 pandemic before the start of the arrival of goods from Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistani border authorities were also instructed to take all measures regarding Covid-19, ensuring the containment of the disease.

Khunjerab Pass generally opens from April 1 to November 30 every year, and remains closed from December 1 to March 31 every year.

However, the two countries are making efforts to keep border open all year round to further bolster trade and people-to-people linkage.

All out efforts are also being made to resume bus service between Pakistan and China through Khunjerab Pass to provide economical means of transportation to Pakistani people participating students studying in China.