First group of Senegalese Pilgrims arrives in Makkah

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Tawafa Company for Non-Arab African Pilgrims received the first group of pilgrims, consisting of 554 people, from the Republic of Senegal, who came to Makkah from Madinah to perform Hajj.

Chairman of the board of Directors of the company Dr. Ahmed Abbas Sindi said that, in implementation of the directives of the Kingdom's wise leadership, the company has worked to harness its energies and deploy its capabilities to fulfil its duty toward the pilgrims.

Dr. Sindi added that in order to achieved its goals, the company adopted an action plan that aims to facilitate procedures, meet the needs and requirements of the pilgrims, and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and convenience, thus enriching their journey.

CEO of the Tawafa Company for Non-Arab African Pilgrims Badr Bafakeeh said that the efforts and services provided to the pilgrims by the public and private sectors help the company, in turn, to offer the best timely services during the Hajj season of 1444 AH. This year's services are presented in a completely different way than in past years, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership, Bafakeeh said.

Officials from the Senegalese Hajj Affairs Office expressed gratitude and appreciation to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the facilities provided to the pilgrims every year.