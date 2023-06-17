UrduPoint.com

First Group Of Senegalese Pilgrims Arrives In Makkah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

First group of Senegalese Pilgrims arrives in Makkah

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Tawafa Company for Non-Arab African Pilgrims received the first group of pilgrims, consisting of 554 people, from the Republic of Senegal, who came to Makkah from Madinah to perform Hajj.

Chairman of the board of Directors of the company Dr. Ahmed Abbas Sindi said that, in implementation of the directives of the Kingdom's wise leadership, the company has worked to harness its energies and deploy its capabilities to fulfil its duty toward the pilgrims.

Dr. Sindi added that in order to achieved its goals, the company adopted an action plan that aims to facilitate procedures, meet the needs and requirements of the pilgrims, and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and convenience, thus enriching their journey.

CEO of the Tawafa Company for Non-Arab African Pilgrims Badr Bafakeeh said that the efforts and services provided to the pilgrims by the public and private sectors help the company, in turn, to offer the best timely services during the Hajj season of 1444 AH. This year's services are presented in a completely different way than in past years, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership, Bafakeeh said.

Officials from the Senegalese Hajj Affairs Office expressed gratitude and appreciation to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the facilities provided to the pilgrims every year.

Related Topics

Hajj Company Makkah Senegal From Government Best

Recent Stories

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

28 minutes ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

1 hour ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

2 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.