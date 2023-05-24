First Hajj flight from Indonesia heads to Saudi Arabia under Makkah route initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The first Hajj flight under Makkah Route initiative departed on Wednesday from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, bound for Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amoudi, and the Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Makkah Route Initiative is one of the initiatives launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, as it is also one of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects.

Makkah Route Initiative entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health certificate, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of departure, and coding and sorting luggage according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims are transferred to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah through designated bus tracks, and their luggage is delivered to their places of residence.