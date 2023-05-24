UrduPoint.com

First Hajj Flight From Indonesia Heads To Saudi Arabia Under Makkah Route Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

First Hajj flight from Indonesia heads to Saudi Arabia under Makkah route initiative

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The first Hajj flight under Makkah Route initiative departed on Wednesday from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, bound for Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amoudi, and the Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Makkah Route Initiative is one of the initiatives launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, as it is also one of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects.

Makkah Route Initiative entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health certificate, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of departure, and coding and sorting luggage according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims are transferred to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah through designated bus tracks, and their luggage is delivered to their places of residence.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Jakarta Makkah Indonesia Saudi Arabia All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.