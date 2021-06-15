First international cruise ship docks in Spain after ban lifted

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :An international cruise ship carrying German tourists docked Tuesday in Malaga, southern Spain, the first such arrival in more than a year, officials said.

On June 7, Spain's transport ministry lifted a ban on international cruise ships that had been imposed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The ban was lifted after the virus began to ease in Europe, where most cruise passengers come from, and also owing to rising vaccination numbers.

"This is the first international cruise ship," a spokesman for Spain's port authorities told AFP after the Mein Schiff 2 docked in the southern resort.

The liner belongs to German travel giant TUI.