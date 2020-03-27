First Kashmiri to die of COVID-19 in IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 26 (APP):The 65-year-old businessman, who was the first person in Kashmir to succumb of COVID-19, was laid to rest in north Kashmir's Sopore town of Baramulla district in Indian occupied Kashmir late Thursday, says a report reaching here Thursday night from across the line of control.

The report continued that at least 25 persons were allowed to participate in funeral prayers of the deceased which took place at his native village in Sopore town – located on ancient Muzaffarabad-Srinagar road near Guru petrol pump other side of the LoC.

Report said that the deceased developed symptoms of pneumonia as soon as he returned from Delhi. He is survived by three.

The report revealed that there were at least eight positive cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the Indian occupied Kashmir Valley till Thursday night.