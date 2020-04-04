First latest fully furnished Corona Isolation Hospital starts functioning in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday inaugurated the first, state of the art Corona Isolation Hospital, fully furnished with modern electro-medical equipment and specialized staff in the AJK State's capital town.

The 50-beds health facility also includes ICU and HDV with six beds each and two Isolation Rooms with 20 beds. 10 ventilators were initially installed in the isolation hospital.

The hospital has been setup at newly constructed building of the Officer's Club, which later would be extended to 100 beds converting into a cardiac hospital with provision of angioplasty and angiography facilities.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that due to his government's solid precautionary measures, the situation regarding corona virus in under control in the state.

He said AJK has limited resources are compare to other provinces of Pakistan. However, we have taken tangible steps to fight the pandemic effectively.

The Prime Minister told that there were 14 corona testing laboratories available throughout the country while the state government has established four in AJK.

He said despite limited resources, AJK government is taking solid steps to combat the corona pandemic with proactive approach and effective strategy. "3700 Lady Health Workers, recently regularized would be engaged in data compilation in rural areas and corona awareness program throughout the state", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider appealed masses to extend all out cooperation to the government to effectively deal with the crisis situation.

"Hundred percent implementation on lock down strategy is being ensured in the state", Haider added.

Referring to the Occupied Kashmir's situation, he said Indian government was taking advantage of the international community's focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic advance with its sinister Hindutva agenda.

He appealed international community to come-forward and take serious notice of the Indian move aimed to change the demographic composition of the occupied valley.

Earlier, the officials of Health Department, in briefing told Prime Minister that 7 separate isolation rooms have been setup for the doctors and other staff working in the hospital.

They told that complete safety kits have been provided to the doctors and nursing staff of the isolation hospital.

Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister TEVTA Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Minister Women Empowerment Noreen Arif, Minister education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General Police Sallah ud Din Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Asif Hussain Shah, Secretary Health Major General Tahir Sardar, Chief Secretary (General) Farhat Ali Mir, Secretary Information and Tourism Midhat Shahzad, Special Secretary Health Sohail Azam, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, Director General Health Sardar Aftab, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division Tehzeeb un Nisa and others were also present on the occasion-