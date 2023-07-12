Open Menu

First LNG-Powered Container Ship Reaches Saudi East Coast

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

First LNG-Powered Container Ship Reaches Saudi East Coast

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Dammam-based King Abdulaziz Port has received CMA CGM SYMI, the first on the Kingdom's east coast to receive a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered container vessel.

Boasting a capacity of 15,400 TEUs and measuring 366 meters in length, 51 meters wide, and a draft of 16 meters, CMA CGM SYMI has been running on clean energy since entering service in 2022, reflecting the maritime industry's growing intent to go carbon-neutral across its operations.

The vessel's arrival is testament to the world-class ability of King Abdulaziz Port and its terminal operator, Saudi Global Ports (SGP), which makes it a highly sought-after destination for trade and logistics by container giants such as CMA CGM.

With a strategic location at the crossroads of three major continents, the Saudi ports sector is well-equipped to strengthen global supply chains and lead a sustainable future across the shipping landscape, in line with the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), and the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative that pledges to reduce 278 million tons of carbon emissions every year by 2030.

LNG-powered vessels are no strangers to Saudi shores. Mega containership CMA CGM Jacques Saade docked at Jeddah Islamic Port in 2021; the largest boxship to run on LNG in the world, the groundbreaking vessel features a capacity of 23,000 TEUs, a length of 400 meters, and a width of 61 meters.

Related Topics

World Jeddah Saudi Lead Gas Industry Million

Recent Stories

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

16 minutes ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

1 hour ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

2 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

3 hours ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous