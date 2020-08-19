UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Major French City Makes Masks Compulsory Outdoors, Everywhere

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

First major French city makes masks compulsory outdoors, everywhere

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Toulouse became the first French city Wednesday to declare face masks compulsory outdoors, in a bid to halt the quickening spread of the coronavirus.

Toulouse is France's fourth-largest city and officials there fear that a mass movement of people as the summer break draws to a close will lead to a spike in infections.

Face masks are already compulsory on public transport in France and indoors in public places.

Additionally, many French towns and cities, including Paris and Toulouse, have used discretionary powers to make masks obligatory in certain areas -- often busy streets, near tourist hotspots and at outdoor food markets.

Toulouse officials said masks would be compulsory outdoors across the city starting Friday, from 7:00 am to 3:00 am the next day, for all people aged 12 and over, including those on bikes and kick-scooters.

New infections across France have been increasing in recent weeks and the numbers of people admitted to hospital and to intensive care have been rising as well.

France's third-most populated city Lyon said Wednesday masks would become compulsory in its busiest sectors from Saturday.

On Tuesday, Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne announced masks will be required in all shared, indoor workspaces starting next month, including in meeting rooms, corridors, change rooms and open-plan offices.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 30,400 lives in France so far.

After initially casting doubt on the value of masks as an infection barrier, the French government has recently been promoting their use as a valuable epidemic aid along with social distancing and regular hand sanitising.

Related Topics

France Toulouse Lyon Paris Lead Market All From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

56 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

58 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

59 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

1 hour ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.