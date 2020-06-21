UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Migrant Charity Ship Reaches Italy Since Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:10 AM

First migrant charity ship reaches Italy since pandemic

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :An Italian collective brought dozens of migrants to safety Saturday in the country's first such arrival by a charity rescue ship since the coronavirus pandemic eased.

The arrival of the Mare Ionio ship in Pozzallo, Sicily, on World Refugee Day, was hailed by human rights organisations who noted the unusual speed with which Italy assigned the Mediterranea charity group a port.

"For once, the international law obliging the offer of a safe port, in a short time, has been respected," the group's head Alessandra Sciurba said in a statement.

The Mare Ionio rescued 67 people Friday after their boat ran into difficulty some 40 nautical miles (70km) off Lampedusa. The group said the migrants had been without water for two days.

"For the first time for years, a 'place of safety' has been assigned in less than 24 hours. It should be automatic," Italian journalist and migrant specialist Nello Scavo tweeted.

Mediterranea called for a port of safety to be extended also to the crew and migrants aboard the German Sea Watch 3 vessel, which took onboard around 100 people off the coast of Libya earlier this week.

The Pozzallo arrival was the first by a charity vessel since April, when Rome said it was closing its ports owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a nationwide lockdown in March, IOM said.

The Italian group said it was patrolling the central Mediterranean because European governments were failing to fulfil their responsibility "to safeguard human lives".

The International Organization for Migration's spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo said at least 227 people had died while attempting the perilous crossing since the start of the year.

"It remains dangerous, with two shipwrecks last week and one today," he told AFP.

The last few days in particular in the central Mediterranean "have been some of the most frantic this year", Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Twitter.

"At least 800 people tried to escape (from) Libya," MSF Sea said.

Related Topics

World Water Twitter German Died Rome Italy Libya March April From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

41 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

2 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

2 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

3 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

3 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.