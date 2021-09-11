UrduPoint.com

First Moment Of Silence Held At New York Service For 9/11 Dead

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

New York, United States, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A commemoration in New York on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 held a moment's silence on Saturday for the almost 3,000 people killed in the attacks.

Attendees, including President Joe Biden, stood still at 8:46 am (1246 GMT), the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center, before relatives started reading the Names of the dead.

Six moments of silence will be held throughout the service.

